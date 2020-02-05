Class 9 girl raped, act filmed
Muzaffarnagar: A class 9 girl was allegedly raped by two men, who made a video of the act and threatened to released it on the internet if she disclosed the matter to anyone, in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old girl was also being blackmailed by the accused, they said.
According to the police complaint registered by the girl's mother, the two men Nayab and Pervaish had taken the girl to a house and raped her a few days ago under Kotwali police station area. They also filmed the act and threatened the girl against speaking about it, or they would release the video online.
The accused have been absconding.
A medical examination of the girl is being done.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Twitter to label fake, manipulating tweets from March 55 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside5 Feb 2020 7:06 AM GMT
NRC would impact all religions, won't allow it: Thackeray5 Feb 2020 6:24 AM GMT
Lady Gaga makes romance with Michael Polansky internet...5 Feb 2020 6:19 AM GMT
Messi demands Abidal name names after dressing room...5 Feb 2020 6:16 AM GMT