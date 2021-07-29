'Class 10th evaluation policy ensures no injustice to students'

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the evaluation policy for this year's Class 10th board examination has been prepared keeping in mind that no



school should be able to do injustice with the students and marks be awarded based on the learning.

The board said responsibility has been given to the result committee' to ensure just, fair and reliable result and a similar policy with extended liberty has been prepared in Class-12th policy which has already been approved by the Supreme Court.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, class 10th exams were cancelled by the board and an evaluation policy was formulated to evaluate students this year.

The CBSE's counsel submitted before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that there was no illegality in taking

reference of previous year's result of class 10th of a school in order to maintain standardization in the result.

I submit that, while formulating Evaluation Policy for Class X, there is neither any abuse of power by the answering respondent (CBSE) nor there is failure of governance as the said Evaluation Policy has been formulated having holistic approach and ensuring that no student is prejudiced by rationalising internal assessment performance of students and bringing semblance of parity amongst the assessment of different schools, the board said in its affidavit filed under the name of Controller of Examination, CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj.