CJI to administer oath of office to 9 new judges today

New Delhi: Nine new judges, including three women, would be administered oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday.

It is for the first time in the history of the apex court when nine judges would be taking oath of office at one go and the swearing-in ceremony would be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex. Traditionally, the oath of office to new judges is administered in the CJI's court room. With the swearing-in of the nine new judges on Tuesday, the strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges will be taking the oath of office in one go. In another first, the venue of the ceremony is shifted to the auditorium. This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID norms, said a press release issued by the apex court's public relations office.

It said the swearing-in ceremony would be telecast live on DD News, DD India and live webcast would also be available on the home page of official web portal of the SC.