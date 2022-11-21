CJI-led bench to hear ED's plea in Chhattisgarh PDS scam case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that a three-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud would hear a plea of the Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of a corruption case related to the 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' or the PDS scam outside Chhattisgarh.



A bench comprising the CJI and Justice Hima Kohli was apprised by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, that the ED's plea was again listed today before a bench headed by Justice M R Shah.

The CJI explained the circumstances under which the matter again came to be listed before the same bench on Monday and said that a three judge bench comprising him and justices Ajay Rastogi and S Ravindra Bhat would hear it on a miscellaneous day.

"As the matter was heard by the CJI Lalit (since retired) and two colleagues, I can direct it to be heard by me and two colleagues - Justice Bhat and Justice Rastogi. I will keep it on a miscellaneous day," the CJI said.

The alleged scam came to light in February 2015, when the BJP government under Raman Singh was at the helm.

The ACB conducted raids on the offices of Nagrik Apurti Nigam and seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs 3.64 crore. The FIR alleged wide-scale corrupt practices in the procurement and transportation of rice and other food grains which involved officials and others related to the state Civil Supplies Corporation, Raipur.