CJI Lalit repatriates 3 SC registrars to parent cadre, institutions

New Delhi: Three Supreme Court registrars, who were on deputation before being absorbed in permanent service at the top court, have been repatriated to their parent organisations and cadre by CJI UU Lalit by separate orders, sources said on Friday.

Registrar Rajesh Goel, who was on deputation to the Supreme Court for the last 6-7 years and was later absorbed as a permanent employee, has been asked to report back to the Delhi higher judiciary as a judicial officer, they said.

Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, who was appointed in the rank of Additional Registrar on deputation during the tenure of former CJI NV Ramana, has been repatriated to the All India Radio by an administrative order on September 30, sources said.

Suryadevara, who was earlier a joint director at Prasar Bharati, was handling media related work in the CJI's office during Justice Ramana's tenure as the head of the judiciary and was later made a Registrar in the apex court.