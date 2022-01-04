CJI bids farewell to Justice Reddy

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana hailed the contribution of Justice R Subhash Reddy, who demitted office on Tuesday after serving for over four years in the Supreme Court, saying he upheld and protected people's liberties and has compassion and consciousness about social realities.



In a separate function organised virtually by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said that retirement is just like freedom regained , particularly for a judge as he is then free from all the restrictions that come with the office and can express his views on all issues freely and frankly . When on the Bench, a judge cannot defend himself against even motivated attacks. A retired judge is free to defend himself, when the need arises. I am sure Brother Reddy will make the best usenewfoundnew found freedom, he added.

Justice Reddy, who was elevated to the apex court on November 2, 2018, has the distinction of being the first judge from Telangana, and with his retirement, the total strength of apex court judges has come down to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34.

In his farewell remarks, Justice Reddy raised the issue of pendency of cases and called for bringing drastic reforms keeping in mind the present-day needs of society.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh and others also spoke at the occasion.

I have always cherished his strong support and friendship in all 30 years of our association. I give him my best wishes. Justice Subhash Reddy is the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court judge after the new state was carved out, the CJI said at the ceremonial hearing at noon.

Justice Ramana said that Justice Reddy, like him, belonged to an agricultural family and achieved many milestones in his journey as a legal professional.

Throughout his tenure as a judge for 20 years in different high courts and the Supreme Court of India, he always upheld and protected the people's liberties,

the CJI said.