Civic polls: SEC urges parties not to use plastic for campaign

KOLKATA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has urged all the political parties taking part in the forthcoming civic polls not to use plastic as campaign material.

Moreover, the disposal of campaign material should be done by the political parties within three days after the poll.

A guideline in this regard was issued by the SEC on Tuesday.

The SEC maintained that the campaign material like posters, cut-outs, hoardings, banners which are made of plastic. After the elections are over, the campaign materials are discarded and they become non biodegradable waste.

Such single use plastic waste does not get collected and they often clog the drainage system.

The SEC suggested that compostable plastic, natural fabrics, recycle paper materials can be used to replace plastic.

The SEC has taken steps against the rampant use of loud speakers during campaign.

It has found that the loudspeakers used by the political parties during campaign whether from fixed rostrums to mounted loudspeakers fitted on vehicles cause serious noise pollution. The SEC will not allow indiscriminate and unfettered use of loud speakers at odd hours at very high volume.

The loud speakers will be allowed from 8am to 9pm. Loudspeakers that will be used after the stipulated hours will be confiscated along with the apparatus. The SEC maintained that the candidates and the political parties should follow the guidelines