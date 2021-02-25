Civic polls: Kejriwal thanks people of Gujarat, to hold roadshow in Surat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people of Gujarat after his party registered impressive gains in the civic body polls in the state and bagged 27 seats.

He said that the people of Gujarat have "rejected the centuries-old politics of Congress and chosen the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party, which proves that they want politics of development and work in the state".

"The AAP has breached BJP's citadel in Surat after it bagged 27 seats in the municipal corporation. I would like to thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart. The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party and rejected the 125-year old Congress," he said.

"I want to assure you, that every volunteer of ours will fulfill each of his responsibility with full honesty and dedication. Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity," he added.

Kejriwal will hold a road show in Surat on February 26 to thank people for voting for the AAP.

"We will change the face of Gujarat in coordination with the people of the state. I am coming to Surat on February 26, to personally meet and thank all of you," the CM said.