Civic poll campaigns: SEC to ask parties to focus on virtual rallies

KOLKATA: After considering the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the State Election Commission decided that they would instruct all political parties to lay more stress on holding virtual rallies to campaign for the upcoming civic elections for four municipalities.



The West Bengal State Election Commission announced polls in four civic bodies in the state, including Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandannagar on January 22. Counting will be held on January 25.

About 17 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in these elections. The process of filing nominations is continuing as per the earlier notification issued by the Commission.

Sources in the State Election Commission said in the all-party meeting they would urge all political parties to lay more stress on virtual rallies. If they organise any political rally in the physical mode, then they need to limit their participants to 250, instead of 500.

A senior official of the Commission said: "With the state recording a high number of infections per day, it is always advisable to conduct virtual rallies. Moreover, proper precautionary measures will be taken in every booth and people are requested to maintain the COVID-19 guideline."

Senior officials of the state government said some officers would be deputed to coordinate with the officers on the ground so that they could manage the crowd properly. Candidates should not be allowed to enter the booth with more than two people. Big roadshows will not be allowed for the upcoming civic elections.