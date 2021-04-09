City's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital shuts all non-Covid services

New Delhi: The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGGSH) has been again converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid



a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Friday. All

non-COVID services have been suspended till further orders, they said.

RGSSH is a 650-bed facility in east Delhi and had played a critical role in combating the pandemic in the city last year, when the national capital had witnessed its three waves of the spread of the virus, the last one being in November.

"The decision was taken late on Wednesday seeing the massive surge in cases. As of now, 200 patients are admitted," Medical Director, RGSSH, Dr B L Sherwal said. He said all the 200 patients are in serious condition and the same treatment protocol was being followed as was done last year.

"This surge is massive and people really need to be careful and follow all COVID safety measures. We had zero patients on March 5, and now 200. That too in the last few weeks. Most of the patients are elderly," Sherwal said. Sherwal added that a nurse and a police personnel, who were on

vaccination duty at the hospital, have tested positive for coronavirus, and are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has said no further restrictions have been put on non-Covid services.

However, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital has cut back on OPD functioning along with daycare services, inpatient services and radiology and laboratory services.

As hospitals get filled amid the fresh surge in cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain this week said that more beds were being added in the Capital for Covid-19 patients.