City sees 1,192 new cases and 23 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.42 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,082. Twenty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 10,409.



The positivity rate on Friday stood at five per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent. According to the bulletin, 1,28,232 patients have recovered so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,367.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 17,773 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,612, in all adding to 23,385. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 11,43,703. The number of containment zones stood at 477.

Meanwhile, Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal which has set up a "new model of employment" in the national Capital. Addressing a press conference, Rai said there were currently nine lakh vacancies available on the portal, where 6,271 companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations.