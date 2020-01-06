CISF to observe 2020 as mobility year, says DG
New Delhi: In a move aimed at boosting the morale of its personnel, CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan on Monday addressed personnel of 340 units and formations. The purpose of the address was to reach out and connect with the last force personnel deployed in far-flung areas of the country from north to south (J&K to Kudankulam, Kanyakumari (TN) and from northeastern states to west (NHPC, Subansiri (Assam) to Kandla Port (Gujarat).
While highlighting the achievements of the force during the year 2019, in his address, Ranjan congratulated the force personnel for their selfless, dedicated service in securing the critical infrastructures and sensitive establishments of our country.
Today CISF is securing 347 units with two new inductions at Nayra Energy, Jamnagar and Indian Museum, Kolkata and total number of Fire Wing Units is 103 with two new units in Fire Wing at NPGCL, Aurangabad (Bihar) and PVUNL, Patratu (Jharkhand). CISF is a strong force of more than 1,62,000 personnel. Through the webcast address, Ranjan emphasised that CISF would observe the year 2020 as the year of "mobility" to accomplish its objective of serving the nation with utmost dedication and professionalism.
