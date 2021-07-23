CISCE to declare Board results today

New Delhi: The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on July 24, board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

"The results of the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS," said Arathoon. "The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view

of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.