Churu rape case: Court sentences accused to life imprisonment
Jaipur: Within 17 days of rape of a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Churu, a special POCSO court has sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.
A special POSCO court convicted and awarded life imprisonment to 21-year-old Dayaram Meghwal on Tuesday.
Meghwal raped the girl on November 30 and was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
Police had filed a charge sheet on December 7 and the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday. He was awarded life imprisonment under POCSO.
Police took prompt action and completed investigation and filed charge sheet in seven days. The trial in the court was conducted on a day-to-day basis. Scientific evidence and the victim's statements played crucial role in the case, SP, Churu, Tejaswani Gautam, said on Wednesday.
She said the convict's father was also involved in a rape case in the past and had been sentenced by a court.
