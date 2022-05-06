Chopper ride for toppers of X, XII board exams in Chhattisgarh

raipur: The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by state, Baghel said.

Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," he said.