Chitrakoot minor girls' sexual exploitation: NCPCR seeks report from UP govt

New Delhi: The apex child rights body, NCPCR, on Thursday sought a report from the UP government in the case of alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in Chitrakoot mines.



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also asked the state child rights commission to visit the spot.

"In the case of alleged sexual exploitation of minors in Chitrakoot (UP) mines, the NCPCR intervened and sought a report from the concerned District Magistrate and requested the UPSCPCR (UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) to visit the spot," the NCPCR said in a tweet.

A media report has claimed that during the coronavirus crisis, a case of sexual exploitation of minor girls in the Chitrakoot mines has come to light.

Child rights NGO, Save The Children, said the case highlights how children are forced into work, face sexual exploitation and how this has exacerbated during COVID-19 times.

"There is an immediate need to provide not only economic support to the children and their family members but also psychological care and support for these girls, to overcome the trauma due to the worst forms of abuse that they have experienced," the child rights NGO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, asking "is this the India of our dreams"?

Along with a tweet, Gandhi tagged the media report that claimed that during the coronavirus crisis, a case of sexual exploitation of minor girls in the Chitrakoot mines has come to light.

"Starving family in an unplanned lockdown...These girls have paid a terrible price to live," the former Congress chief said in the tweet.

"Is this the India of our dreams?" he asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also highlighted the media report on Wednesday and urged the government and the commission concerned to take immediate action on it.