Chingam first celebration an opportunity to share ideas for development of agri sector: Kerala CM
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wished everyone on the occasion of 'Chingam first', considered as the Malayalam New Year, and said it is an opportunity to celebrate the agricultural tradition of the state and share new ideas for development of the sector.
Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that 'Chingam first', also considered as farmers day, assumes further relevance in view of the severe difficulties being faced by farmers in our country.
This he said was evident from the massive agitations going on across the country against certain neo-liberal policies that are adversely affecting the farmers.
Therefore, this was the time for everyone to come forward and support the farmers, he said.
He also requested everyone to provide the necessary support to the state government plans to popularise alternative agricultural policies in order to preserve our agricultural heritage and ensure welfare of farmers.
