Chinese duo held from Bagdogra Airport without valid travel documents

Darjeeling: Two Chinese nationals were arrested from the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Tuesday morning without valid travel documents. The two had Adhar cards bearing Uttar Pradesh addresses.



Based on suspicion owing to mismatch in their statements and documents the two were detained by the CISF personnel from Bagdogra and later handed over to the police.

Police and other intelligence agencies have been interrogating the duo.

Interrogation has revealed that 39-year-old Zhang Jun and 42-year-old Kailang (names and age as per Aadhaar card) had entered India from Nepal via Panitanki border by road on Monday. They had spent a night at a hotel near the Airport and were on the way to Hyderabad. They had earlier travelled to Karachi from Nepal and then returned to Nepal again.

"We are interrogating the two and are trying to ascertain their purpose of entering into Indian soil. Their documents are being verified," stated DP Singh, Commissioner, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Intelligence agencies are of the opinion that the two could have entered Uttar Pradesh from Nepal also from where they had obtained the forged Adhar Cards.

Both the Adhar cards bear the address of Tugalpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The duo cannot speak any Indian languages or English. An employment document of a construction company of China was found on one of them.