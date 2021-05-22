China continues to support India in pandemic fight

New Delhi: At the time of national health emergency due to unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, China has continued to assist and support India to deal with the crisis by supplying oxygen concentrators and needed medical supplies.

According to China's consul general in Kolkata Zha Liyou, Indian-purchased medical supplies were transported through chartered flights from Wuhan to Kolkata. The information regarding this was shared by Zha Liyou through his official Twitter handle.

While sharing a video of an Indian importer praising the Chinese authorities in helping seamless movement of medical supplies, Liyou, in his tweet, said, "Here is the story about how Indian importers have been assisted by their business friends and local government in China in procuring badly-needed medical supplies to fight coronavirus in India."

"I appreciate the support from Olive, Henan, and understanding by Indian friends. Stay united to defeat Covid-19," he said in his tweet.

Expressing gratitude to China for the support, Indian importer Arjun Bahri Dhawan said, "I'm really grateful to Indo-China relationship which has helped in getting the best price and correct material. The delivery was very timely. The Chinese people are working day and night to help us fight this pandemic."

Since April, China has supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tonnes of medicine to India, according to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China.

As far as it goes, China is providing most oxygen concentrators to India and keeps producing these and other medical equipment for its neighbour, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong had said in May 4 tweet.