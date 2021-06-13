Children orphaned in pandemic stare at uncertain future, scramble for aid

New Delhi: Losing a loved one is never easy but if one were to compare, there would not be a loss that could quite match the severity of losing one's parents, especially for dependent children.

The death of a parent strips away the child of not just the emotional blanket of comfort, but also in several cases takes away the financial support, leaving their futures in a lurch.

According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 3,621 children have been orphaned during the pandemic, and over 26,000 children have lost one parent. Ten-year-old Deepika is one of them.

She lost her father to COVID-19 less than a month back and is trying to get her life back to normal, but her mother Kalpana said "nothing will ever be normal again", and who could argue?

The sole breadwinner of the family, her 57-year old-husband -- an editor at a Hindi publishing house -- was gone almost in a night's span, without even getting a chance at proper treatment, and now she is at a loss for ideas to secure her daughter's future.

"He had low grade fever and a slight cough, which actually got better in a few days, but one morning he suddenly collapsed. Although we managed to revive him then after scrambling for an ambulance and a bed for hours, by the time we reached the hospital, we had lost him," Kalpana said.

"I remember my little daughter running after the ambulance, pleading with me to take her along," she added, barely managing to keep it together.

The challenge with Deepika's situation now is that even though she still has a mother to take care of her, the financial support has gone.

"I have always been a housewife. How am I suddenly supposed to start working? Honestly, I don't even know what I can do. And even if I do find a job, where will I keep my daughter while I am away. We live in times where no one can be trusted," Kalpana said.

However, she has filled in a form seeking free education at her daughter's school under the Delhi government's scheme instructing schools to waive the fees for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19, but she hasn't heard anything yet.

The story of Gaurav (13) and Rohan (6), who live in Uttam Nagar, is not very different.

Their father, again the only earning member in the family, was an e-rickshaw driver making a living one day at a time, but his death has pushed the family to the depths of hopelessness.

Life was already a challenge with dipping incomes due to the lockdown. The boys' parents had decided to take the younger son out of school, and shift the older one to a government one to make managing finances a little easier, but before anything could happen, tragedy struck.