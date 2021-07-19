Chief Labour Commissioner reviews implementation of labour laws at Zojila Pass, Kargil

New Delhi: Chief Labour Commissioner and DG Labour Bureau DPS Negi on Monday reviewed the status of sensitisation and implementation of labour laws and labour codes at Zojila Pass and Kargil. In separate meetings with project officials from BRO and NHIDCL, Negi enquired about the prevailing labour issues at their project sites. He also took stock of different activities being undertaken over there.

During the review meet, Negi met the workers at the Zojila Tunnel site, and listened to their grievances. Taking note of the problems of workers working in the far-flung area of the country, Negi explained them the benefits of the government schemes for the workers in the organised as well as unorganised sector.

Negi also asked workers to apply and get their labour cards made, as also to register themselves in the NDUW portal, which is to be launched by Labour Ministry very soon. He made them aware about their rights, and assured them that the government is always sensitive towards their welfare, safety and security.