Chidambaram slams Centre's move to make crop insurance voluntary
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday termed as "retrograde" the decision of the Centre to make crop insurance voluntary and said there can be nothing more anti-farmer.
He said more cropped area needs to be brought under crop insurance and the decision will reduce coverage putting millions of farmers at risk.
"Another example of the BJP government's shortsightedness and misplaced priorities," he charged.
"Nothing can be more anti-farmer than the central government's decision to reduce its contribution to the Crop Insurance Scheme," he said.
The government on Wednesday made its flagship crop insurance schemes voluntary for farmers with existing crop loans or those willing to take new ones.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "Making crop insurance voluntary for loanee farmers is another retrograde step".
"The new decisions will reduce the coverage putting millions of farmers at risk," the former finance minister added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not...20 Feb 2020 6:08 AM GMT
Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Trump roadshow20 Feb 2020 5:51 AM GMT
Chidambaram slams Centre's move to make crop insurance...20 Feb 2020 5:50 AM GMT
Long association with Bengal: UBI stakeholders fear losing...20 Feb 2020 5:49 AM GMT
Rupee slips 26 paise to 71.80 against US dollar in opening...20 Feb 2020 5:47 AM GMT