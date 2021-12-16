Chh'garh to distribute free school uniform

Raipur: Taking a major decision in the interest of thousands of weavers' families across the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked to procure school uniforms through Chhattisgarh State Handloom Development & Marketing Co-Operative Federation.

This step of state government will boost up employment opportunities and income of the thousands of weavers associated with State Handloom Development and Marketing Cooperative Federation. The School Education Department, Government of Chhattisgarh has given its consent regarding the procurement of school uniforms for the academic session 2022-23. Besides, an order has also been issued by the school education department in this regard. Free-of-cost school uniforms will be distributed to students in the academic session 2022-23.

As many as 292 weavers co-operative societies are working in the state, out of which 250 associated with the handloom federation, are engaged in the production of 59 types of garments for the government. The state government has made consistent efforts to provide employment opportunities to the weavers of the state in the last three years of its tenure.

Besides, the state government has given an assistance of Rs 4 crore 52 lakh for imparting training to 1,346 beneficiaries willing to adopt handloom weaving as an occupation. Along with this, an amount of Rs 5.50 crore has been provided for skill development training of 3,100 traditional weavers. In a bid to encourage the children of weavers, a scholarship of Rs 36.19 lakh has been provided by the handloom federation to 885 students who have passed class 10th and class 12th with 60 per cent marks.