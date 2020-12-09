Chh'garh to build world-class sports infrastructure

Raipur: A precious Jewel in the Crown, has been added with the development of sports infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, with the rapid development of State-of-the-art sports facilities for the players and sports enthusiasts of the state. Chhattisgarh is constantly heading towards the establishment of world-class sports infrastructure with new tennis courts, hockey academies, Judo stadium and sports clubs in state, which has added a whole new dimension and outlook, in the manner the state is perceived throughout the globe.

Since the past two years, the state has been performing incredibly well in myriad sectors like industrial growth, agricultural reforms, rural development, tribal prosperity, combatting malnutrition, providing employment, cleanliness and sustainable measures. As a result, the state has recorded the highest collection of GST in the state and is the leading state in terms of employing MNREGA amid Covid-19. Additionally, the state is approaching towards holistic development, to cater to the myriad demands of the mixed population of Chhattisgarh. In the field of sports, post 20 years of the state's formation, Chhattisgarh has received remarkable achievements, with the Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur and State Sports Training Center, Bilaspur receiving acknowledgement as the 'Khelo India State Center of Excellence.

Khelbo-Jeetbo-Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh

Sports serves as a common thread, that binds people of distinct nationality, ethnicity, race, caste, creed, gender together and fosters a feeling of patriotism and unity. With this aim, the concept of "Khelbo-Jeetbo-Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh" was chalked out by the state government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, and various tasks were undertaken, to boost the development of sports in the state.

Establishment of Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority

The tale of sports development in the state doesn't date back much longer. It was initiated with the formation of a new government in the state two years ago. The Sports Development Authority had been established by the state government to enable decision making regarding sports development in the state. Major steps have been taken to promote modern and traditional form of sports. Fully modernized and well-equipped sports academies are being inaugurated, which will be regulated by the Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority.

Restoration and upgradation work of the playgrounds and fields in miserable condition has been completed by the Sports Development Authority and are now completely functional and ready to use.

Development of Sports Infrastructure in the State

The Government of India has issued administrative approval of Rs 4 crores 50 lakhs for the construction of a multipurpose indoor hall in Ambikapur and Rs 6 crores 60 lakh for the construction of a synthetic athletic track in Mahasamund which will be constructed for the players of the state as per international norms and standards. They will be fostered with an international level sports training, in the state itself.

Construction of Tennis Sports Academy in Raipur

The most remarkable development has been the advent of construction of the Tennis Sports Academy, on 4 acres of land adjoining the Agricultural University Cultural Building in the state capital Raipur. The foundation stone for the academy was laid down by the Chief Minister on 19th November. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the state government have approved Rs 17 crore 75 lakh for the construction of this prestigious academy. The structure will consist of three basic pillars: an Admin Building, a Hostel Building and Tennis Courts.

The ground floor of the Admin Building will have a waiting room, reception, two changing rooms, two halls and a parking area. The first floor will host a gym, dining area and waiting area. The second floor will have a VIP Lodge. A pavilion with a 3,500-capacity will also come up. The third floor will have 17 rooms, Housekeeping as well as an International Tennis Court, and five Practice Courts (Synthetic Court).