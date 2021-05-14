Chh'garh stops big construction projects

New Delhi: In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday cancelled tenders for the construction of the new assembly building and also stopped work on major projects in the state.



It has also decided to take more stringent measures to prevent the infection from spreading. Construction work of the new governor's house, assembly house, chief minister's house, residences of ministers and senior officers, new circuit house in the 'Nava Raipur' area (New Raipur) has now been stopped with immediate effect, a statement issued by the state government said.

The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) for these works was done on November 25, 2019.

"Our citizens - our priority. Foundation stone for the construction of new assembly building, Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister's residence, residence of ministers and senior officials, new circuit house was laid before start of Corona. Today, all these construction works have been stopped in these times of crisis," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

Chhattisgarh has 1,22,798 active COVID-19 cases, while the cumulative number of deaths in the state stands at 11,094, according to the Union health ministry.