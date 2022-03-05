Chh'garh: Four killed as truck falls off flyover in Durg

Durg: Four persons were killed after the truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in Chhattisgarh's Durg district in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The accident occurred around 12.30 am on the flyover near Green Chowk under Mohan Nagar police station limits here, an official said.

The truck, which was heading towards Dhamdha town from Durg, dashed through the railings of the flyover and fell, he said. Truck driver, Mahesh Warle, a native of neighbouring Balod district, Tausif Khan (26), Sahil Khan (23) and Mohammad Aman (26), who hailed from Durg, were killed on the spot, the official said.

Some passersby alerted the police, following which the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

"The truck was so severely damaged that the police had to use a gas cutter to cut open the vehicle to extricate the driver's body from the vehicle," the official said. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to the alleged negligence of the driver, he said, adding that a probe

is underway.