Chh'garh CM seeks adequate virus vaccines from Centre

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.



Modi held a telephonic conversation with the CM on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh, during which Baghel informed him that the positivity rate of the viral infection has been steadily declining in the state, the public relations department official said.

Drawing attention of the prime minister towards shortage of vaccine in the state, Baghel requested him to ensure its sufficient availability, he said.

Baghel also told the PM that the state currently has adequate availability of oxygen, and urged him to allow use of the oxygen remaining after medical use for industrial purpose. "The availability of oxygen is sufficient and accordingly, after providing 80 per cent oxygen to hospitals, the remaining 20 per cent can be provided to small industries, so that such units can start their activities," Baghel told Modi. The prime minister assured the CM to consider his demands, the official said.

During the interaction, Baghel also informed that guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government for prevention of COVID-19 infection were being fully complied with in the state and number of tests has been increased.

"Contact-tracing has also been expedited. The positivity rate is steadily declining and the recovery rate is improving," the CM said.

Special attention was being paid to rural areas and additional teams (of officials) were deployed in the regions where cases were still rising, he said.