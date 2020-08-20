Chh'garh CM gives Rs 1737.50 cr to farmers, tendu patta collectors and dung sellers

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday transferred Rs1737.50 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, tendu patta collectors and dung sellers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The chief minister along with his cabinet ministers transferred the amount from his residence in the presence of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who graced the occasion through video conferencing.



Rahul Gandhi, in his address, said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh works towards protecting the rights of the poor.

Congratulating the Chief Minister, he said, "Our government understands that the farmers, the small shopkeepers, unemployed youths and tribals are taking the nation ahead and the country can not progress without protecting them. Chhattisgarh has become pioneer in doing work for the welfare of these sections, whether through various schemes or by helping tribals or direct money transfer to farmers."

Out of the total amount, the Chief Minister transferred the second installment of Rs 1500 crore under 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana' to 19 lakh farmers producing paddy, sugarcane and maize crops. Rs 4 crore 50 lakh was transferred into the accounts of cow dung vendors under Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rs 232.81 crore was given as an incentive remuneration for tendu leaf collectors in the year 2018.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, 19 lakh farmers of the state are being provided a grant of Rs 5750 crore. An amount of Rs 1500 crores has already been provided as the first installment on May 21. Paddy, sugarcane and maize growers of the state are being benefitted from this scheme. Under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana, cow dung is being purchased by the state government at the rate of Rs 2 per kg. More than 3 lakh quintals of cowdung worth Rs 6 crore 17 lakh have been purchased from July 20 to August 15 under the scheme.