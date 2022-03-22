Chhattisgarh's tribal women awarded in food processing

NEW DELHI: Udan Mahila Krishak Producer Company, Self-Help Group of Chhattisgarh's tribal women, has been awarded the "Women entrepreneurs Excellence Award in food product" by the Ministry of Micro, small and medium enterprises for their outstanding work in the field of food processing.

The award was presented by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, for the manufacture of agricultural food products and women entrepreneurship.

The award intends to provide public recognition for the outstanding performance of tribal women working in food processing units besides incorporating a sense of pride amongst the group members.

The award has been received by Siddharth Pandey, a consultant on behalf of the women's group.

The Knowledge Chamber of commerce and Industries of India have organised a $5 trillion economy investment and business summit cum award ceremony in which various awards have been given in sectors such as food processing, agri and dairy business as these are the backbone of the Indian economy.

The women of tribal-dominated Kondagaon district have formed Udaan Mahila Krishak Producer Company which manufactures and sells agricultural food products under the brand name Kondanaar. There are 10 Board of Directors in the organisation and more than 30 women self-help groups are involved in this.

The SHG group has been involved in a number of activities such as processing of pickles, tamarind chutney, cold pressed coconut oil, grounded species and handmade cookies.

Pushpendra Meena, Kondagaon Collector, said that regular employment has been ensured to more than 200 tribal women through this organisation. Women working here gets a minimum salary of Rs 7500/month.

"Kondanaar is becoming a brand, not only in India but across the world. The products of Konadanaar were also displayed at the Dubai expo through virtual platform," Meena added further.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while expressing happiness on receiving the award said, "Tribal women have set an example by becoming entrepreneurs. Their dedication and perseverance has given a new identity to the traditional taste."