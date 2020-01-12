'Chhattisgarh's industry & commerce untouched by recession, naxalite activities have undergone decline'

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that as a result of the State government's schemes, Chhattisgarh's trade and commerce sector has touched new heights. Chhattisgarh remained untouched by recession.



It is not the trade and commerce of the state, but the naxalite activities here that have undergone a decline.

Now naxalites cannot find people to recruit, as the State Government is taking effective steps towards development of every individual. State government is making consistent efforts to provide education, healthcare, and security to people of naxal-affected areas, said the Chief Minister in his address in a programme 'Desh Ka Naya Vishwas Chhattisgarh' organised at a private hotel.

The Chief Minister also said that after the formation of the new government, farmers' loans were waived off, paddy procurement done at Rs 2500 per quintal, wage rate for tendupatta collection has been increased to Rs 4,000 per standard sack, procurement of 15 forest produces at support price has also been started.

He further added that people are being associated with various employment-oriented activities. Electricity bill has been halved, 200 schools have been started in Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur, the Chief Minister Health clinic scheme has been started in haat-bazaars of remote areas, 'Suposhan Abhiyan' has also been launched on the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Moreover, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh has secured first rank among the aspirational districts of the country, in the field of financial inclusion and skill development. NITI Ayog has included three districts of Chhattisgarh including Narayanpur in the top five districts under delta ranking released for November 2019.

NITI Ayog has ranked Rajnangaon third and Sukma fifth under the delta ranking. Remarkable achievement has been made under Suposhan Abhoyan; Dantewad has been awarded Silver Scotch Award among 115 aspirational districts of the country.

Baghel said that as a result of State government's schemes, automobile sector has undergone growth of 25 per cent, while the remaining country has undergone decline of 19 per cent. Likewise, the growth in real estate sector is double, 84 per cent in sarafa and 30 per cent growth in textile sector.

The reason behind this growth is the financial empowerment of common people, farmers, tribal people and labourers, which has eventually led to the empowerment of trade and commerce sector of Chhattisgarh.

Baghel said that people have faith in State sovernment's work and initiatives. State Government is working towards living up to the expectations of people and facilitating development in naxal-affected areas, because of which naxal activities have decreased by 40 per cent.