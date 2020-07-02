Chhattisgarh's economy swiftly getting back on track after unlock

Raipur: While the entire country is experiencing economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh state's economy has picked up the pace of growth swiftly soon after the unlock. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, State Government's consistent efforts have begun to yeild results in terms of significant growth in GST, Automobile, Agriculture and other sectors in the state. GST collection in the state has increased by 22% as compared to the last year, while number of vehicle registrations have increased by 3.5 times as compared to the status in May month this year. Chhattisgarh has also secured top position in providing employment to people under MNREGA and in bringing relief to forest dwellers engaged in collection of forest produce.

Even during lockdown, GST collection in Chhattisgarh had increased. As compared to the collection last year in the month of June, GST collection this year in the month of June has increased by 22%. In year 2019, GST worth Rs 2093 crore was collected, whereas this year GST collection is Rs 2549 crore. Automobile industry was doing noticeably good business even during the lockdown period. In June 2020, after Jaipur Rajasthan, maximum sale of cars and bikes have been recorded in Raipur Chhattisgarh. In May month, nearly 7 thousand 603 bikes were sold in Raipur, while in the month of June this number increased to 27 thousand. Likewise, number of cards sold in May month was 1107, whereas in the month of June 2889 cars were sold. According to the information recieved from RTO office, during the lockdown period, 891 vehicles were registered in April month, 9681 in May month and nearly 32 thousand 982 vehicles were registered at Registration transport offices in the month of June this year. After sanction of the first installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, farmers have purchased three thousand new tractors.

Chhattisgarh also ranks top in the country in terms of providing 100-day employment to MNREGA job card holding families. Likewise, Chhattisgarh ranks second in generating employment against the given target. In the first trimester itself, employment of 8.85 crore man days has been created in the state. Till date, 55981 families have recieved employment of 100 days. 41% of the total number of families getting employment of 100-days across the country are from Chhattisgarh alone. Chhattisgarh has achieved 66% of the target of generating employment this year. Naxal-affected districts are leading in terms of completion of more than 70% of the works against the target.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has increased the number of forest produces procured at support price in the state from 7 to 31. Chhattisgarh holds the top rank in the country in terms of minor forest produce collection during lockdown period. Chhattisgarh has achieved its target for the year within 6 months. Till date, nearly 1.5 quintals of minor forest produce worth nearly Rs 104 crore has been collected in the state.

Despite the difficult circumstances due to the global pandemic COVID-19, unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has significantly decreased. As per the survey report of CMIE, rate of unemployment in the state in Aprill month was 3.4%, which is the lowest of 12 months. It is significantly less that the national rate of unemployment i.e. 23.5%. Reserve Bank of India has praised the growth in agriculture and agriculture-related works in Chhattisgarh during Lockdown. RBI report states that even during the nation-wide lockdown, Chhattisgarh has experienced accelerated economic growth.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has emerged as an example for the country, in this time of crisis. Achievements of the state during this difficult time is not only the result of Government's determination but also the outcome of the discipline maintained by people in Chhattisgarh. He said that our condition is much better in terms of containment of the virus and also in terms of providing treatment facilities. With this determination and discipline, we would not only overcome this period of crisis but would also achieve our goal of building 'Nava Chhattisgarh'.