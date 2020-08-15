Chhattisgarh tops in cleanliness again, winner in Swachh Survekshan

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has once again won the world's largest sanitation competition organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Urban cleanliness is assessed by the Government of India every year in a Swachh Survekshan conducted between all cities and states of the country on different scales. It mainly involves ranking of states and cities through third party assessment of door to door garbage collection, scientific disposal of waste, open defecation free city and waste free city star rating by incorporating citizen feedback. States and cities with excellent performance are rewarded.

It has been informed by the Government of India that this year, Chhattisgarh has done its best in the field of cleanliness while retaining its status of the cleanest state of the country. Chhattisgarh will be awarded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 20, 2020.

Chhattisgarh will be awarded not just as a state, but 14 cities of the state including Ambikapur, Dhamtari, Jashpur Nagar, Patan, Bhilai, Birgaon, Bhilai-Charauda, Chirmiri, Kawardha, Champa, Pipariya, Akaltara, Narharpur and Saragaon will also be felicitated for their outstanding performance on August 20.

It is noteworthy that Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country where more than 9000 Swachhta Didis collect 1600 tons of wet and dry waste from house to house, which is disposed in a scientific manner according to the principles of Narva, Garuva, Ghurwa and Bari. In addition, Chhattisgarh has been designated as the first ODF plus plus state in the country by the Government of India.

While congratulating the people of the state for this important achievement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given credit for this success to the aware citizens of the state and the hard work of the Karmveer sanitation officers and workers here.

Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya, Minister of Urban Administration and Development Department appreciated the efforts made by the people of the state for this success.