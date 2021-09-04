Chhattisgarh to organise investors' meet in January

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh will organise Global Investors Meet 2022 in January. The state government has set a target to attract more than 50 billion dollars of global investment in Chhattisgarh through the meet, "Investgarh Chhattisgarh".

The Global Investors Meet, 2022, to be organised by the Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industry Department at Nava Raipur, will be hosted by International level consultancy firm M/s Eduvision India Private Limited brand name 'Viexpoindia'.

The focus of the Global Investors Meet 2022 will be mainly to attract investments in agriculture, mining, heavy engineering and fabrication, green energy as well as pharmaceutical and automobile sectors.

Meanwhile, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence-office and discussed possibilities of mutual cooperation in socio-cultural sector and also talked about investment, especially in mining and environmental protection.

O'Farrell said he had a fruitful discussion with the Chief Minister regarding the possibilities of investment in Chhattisgarh.

Discussions were held on the possibilities of investment in the fields of steel, minerals, forest products and infrastructure in Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, O'Farrell showed keen interest in the schemes being implemented by the Chhattisgarh government under Baghel's leadership for the overall development of the state, uplift of tribal community and improvement in social indicators.