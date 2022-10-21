Chhattisgarh to hold National Tribal Dance Festival on Nov 1

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh will organise the third-edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on November 1. More than 1,500 artistes from 28 states and 8 union territories, including dancers from nine countries, will participate in the festival to be held at Science College Ground from November 1 to November 3.



Addressing a Tourism Conclave organised as a prelude to the festival in New Delhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that through this festival, not only will the tribal artists share their arts at the national and international level, but also share each other's food, customs and traditions.

"Tribal culture is deeply-rooted in Chhattisgarh. Our government has taken several initiatives and started many schemes for ensuring overall development of tribals in the last 3 years. National Tribal Dance Festival is an effort towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of tribals. This festival aims at bringing the tribals of the world on one platform so that they connect with each other and cherish their culture, strength and move forward. We are moving towards creating Chhattisgarh as the world forum for tribals," the chief minister said.

"In the course of these efforts, we have started a very important tradition in Chhattisgarh in the form of National Tribal Dance Festival. This effort of ours is very important not only for Chhattisgarh but also for the development of tribal communities of the country and the whole world," he said. The chief minister added that Chhattisgarh has used art, culture and tourism as a strong resource in the social and economic empowerment of forest dwellers, tribals, farmers, villagers and deprived sections, and we have got good results.

About the National Tribal Dance festival, the chief minister informed that the state government has sent invitation to nine countries -- Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt. These countries will perform for the first time in Raipur.