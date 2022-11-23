Chhattisgarh to have drone and UAV manufacturing unit soon

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday signed two MoUs at the Chhattisgarh Business Summit 2022 at India International Trade Fair-2022 in Pragati Maidan here. The MoUs were signed for setting up ethanol production plant and drone and UAV manufacturing unit. Business delegates and entrepreneurs from across the country participated in the summit organised for business, entrepreneurs and exporters from electronics, minor forest produce and handicrafts. An MoU was signed between the state government and Rajesh Gautam of NKJ Biofuel, Durg for setting up ethanol production plant in cooperative sector with an investment of Rs 140 crore. Another MoU was inked with Manish Bajpai of Daybest Research Private Ltd for setting up 4500 drone, UAV manufacturing units at an investment of Rs 5 crore. mpost