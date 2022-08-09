Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed after locomotive hits four-wheeler at level crossing
Baloda Bazaar: Three members of a family were killed after their vehicle was hit by a locomotive at a level crossing in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 10 km from Hathbandh railway station under Suhela police station limits late on Monday night, an official said.
A four-wheeler with eight persons onboard was hit by a locomotive at an unmanned level crossing on a private railway track, said Narendra Singh, the station house officer of Suhela police station.
Eshwari Dewangan (45), Babulal Dewangan (65) and Manju Dewangan (27), all residents of Baloda Bazaar, were killed in the accident, he said.
Eshwari and Babulal died on the spot, while Manju succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said.
The injured were immediately rushed to Suhela community health, from where three were referred to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur, he said.
The private railway track belongs to a cement company and the level crossing is unmanned. People in the area have been demanding a barrier and a gatekeeper at the crossing.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish splits with ally BJP for second time, stakes claim as grand...9 Aug 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Covid cases rising in Delhi but no need to panic: Kejriwal9 Aug 2022 2:03 PM GMT
Politician who abused, assaulted Noida woman arrested9 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Monsoon session extremely disappointing, Govt was in rush to curtail...9 Aug 2022 12:26 PM GMT
HC appreciates steps taken by India to fulfil climate change...9 Aug 2022 11:06 AM GMT