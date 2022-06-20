Chhattisgarh: Three killed, 2 hurt as car crashes into truck
Bilaspur: A woman and two men were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck parked roadside in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, police said.
The victims were headed from their native places in neighbouring Korba district to Bilaspur city in the car, they said.
The car crashed into the truck parked roadside near Bharari village under the Ratanpur police station limits in the wee hours, killing Suraj Singh Rathore (24), Himanshu Singh (27) and Aparna Yadav on the spot, said SK Sahu, Station House Officer (SHO), Ratanpur police station.
Two other occupants of the car- Tanisha Adile (19) and Sneha Mahant (19)- sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, he said.
Later, Tanisha was referred to Raipur in view of her critical condition, he added.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath protests: Aspirants block roads in parts of Haryana; security ...20 Jun 2022 1:54 PM GMT
SC to hear on Tuesday plea of hawkers against demolition drive at...20 Jun 2022 1:49 PM GMT
Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time, says...20 Jun 2022 1:31 PM GMT
After Pawar and Abdullah, Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines Oppn request to ...20 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home20 Jun 2022 1:28 PM GMT