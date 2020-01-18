Chhattisgarh tableau to lead at Rajpath this year
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh tableau will lead tableaux of various states and departments on Rajpath this Republic Day. Chhattisgarh Commission Taran Prakash Sinha on Saturday inspected the process of tableau making at RR Camp here. He also met the cultural troupe from Chhattisgarh and encouraged them. Tribal artists from remote tribal area of Narayanpur were performing cultural programs.
It is to be mentioned that Chhattisgarh tableau will be the first one to go on Rajpath on Republic Day followed by tableaux of other states and departments. Chhattisgarh tableau will depict jewellery/ornaments and art of Chhattisgarh.
