Chhattisgarh sets another record in implementation of MNREGA

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is setting new records one after the other in implementation of MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Chhattisgarh has bagged a new record of providing 100 days of employment to the maximum number of families this year in the current financial year 2020-21, along with generating the highest number of employment in person-days, ever since MNREGA came into existence in year 2006-07. This year, employment of 100 days has been provided to 5 lakh 54 thousand 322 families.



Chhattisgarh ranks fifth in the entire country in terms of providing 100 days of employment to maximum number of families under MNREGA. Only Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are ahead of Chhattisgarh in this case. The number of MNREGA job card-holder families in these states and the target of employment generation set by Government of India is much higher than Chhattisgarh.

More than 17 crore 66 lakh person-days of employment have been created in the state so far this year, which is the highest since the implementation of MNREGA.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development T.S. Singhdeo has praised and congratulated the departmental officers, MNREGA team and panchayat representatives for their outstanding performance in MNREGA.

He said that with the dedication and awareness of Panch-Sarpanchs and the activeness of MNREGA field teams, adequate employment opportunities were created in the villages during the COVID crisis this year. Migrant workers who have returned to the state in the times of crisis have also been provided a large number of jobs through MNREGA. 100 days of employment has been provided to two lakh 43 thousand, one lakh 73 thousand, three lakh 23 thousand, four lakh 28 thousand and four lakh 18 thousand families respectively in the last five financial years from 2015-16 to 2019-20 in the state. So far this year, this figure has reached more than five lakh 54 thousand.

In the current financial year, Rajnandgaon district has provided 100 days of employment to the maximum number of families i.e. 47 lakh 948 MNREGA job-holder families.