Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 2 girl students
Korba: Police have arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students, an official said on Monday.
The two students of Classes 5 and 7 informed their parents after reaching home last week that the principal allegedly molested them in his office chamber, Kotwali Station House Officer Prakash Rathore said.
The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
The school owner also complained to police against parents of some students for allegedly thrashing him, after the incident came to light, he said.
A probe was on into the matter, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
UGC asks higher education institutions to create awareness about 'Har...8 Aug 2022 10:11 AM GMT
Bill in LS to amend Electricity Act8 Aug 2022 10:10 AM GMT
Sindhu wins maiden CWG gold with win over Michelle Li8 Aug 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Prophet row: Relief for news anchor Navika Kumar, SC grants interim...8 Aug 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Predicted June-July rainfall over Delhi with over 80% accuracy: IMD...8 Aug 2022 8:36 AM GMT