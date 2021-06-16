Chhattisgarh: Renganar 1st to complete first dose vaccination

Raipur: Renganar, a remote village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Dantewada district, has become the first village in the state where all eligible people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Wednesday.

The village has set an example in the fight against the pandemic. It became possible due to constant efforts of healthcare personnel and awareness teams, a public relations department official here said.

Renganar, located around 420 km away from the state capital, has a population of 310 adults and of them, all 294 eligible persons, in all categories, have been inoculated with the first jab, he said.

Unlike in urban areas, 100 per cent vaccination was not easy due to the limited availability of smartphones and internet in remote areas that helps in the registration process. But the enthusiasm of villagers and healthcare workers bore fruit, he said.

Local health workers and awareness teams played an instrumental role in making the villagers aware about the vaccines.