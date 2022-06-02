Chhattisgarh records unemployment rate of 0.7% in May, lowest in country

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has once again topped among the states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country. According to new data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was only 0.7 per cent in May, while the average unemployment rate in the country was 7.1 per cent in the same period. Earlier in March, April 2022 also, the unemployment rate of Chhattisgarh was the lowest in the country at 0.6 per cent.



According to the new CMI data, the states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country are as follows: Chhattisgarh (0.6 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (1.6 per cent), Gujarat (2.1 per cent), Odisha (2.6 per cent), Uttarakhand (2.9 per cent), Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (3.1 per cent), Maharashtra and Meghalaya (4.1 per cent), Karnataka (4.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (4.4 per cent), Pudducherry (5.6 per cent), and Kerala (5.8 per cent).

The highest unemployment rate in the country has been recorded in Haryana with 24.6 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (22.2 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (18.3 per cent), Tripura (17.4 per cent), Delhi (13.6 per cent), Goa (13.4 per cent), Bihar (13.3 per cent), Jharkhand (13.1 per cent), and Himachal Pradesh (9.6 per cent). Unemployment rate was recorded at 9.4 per cent in Telangana, 9.2 per cent in Punjab, 8.2 per cent in Assam and 7.5 per cent in Sikkim.

After the formation of the new government in Chhattisgarh three and a half years ago, the government's emphasis was always on schemes that balance the urban and rural economy and create new employment opportunities for everyone part of society. Immediately after the formation of the new government, the state government initiated with the release of farmers and waiver of pending irrigation tax. After this, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojana, Narva-Garwa-Ghurva-Bari Programme, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, formulation of new industrial policy, better system of collection of forest and agricultural produce, processing and value addition at the local level, establishment of rural industrial parks, increase in the collection rate of minor forest produce and purchase of 65 types of minor forest produce on support price, increase in the remuneration rate of tendu leaf collection, giving the status of agricultural practices to fish farming and lac production schemes were implemented to give a boost to agricultural and non agricultural income generating opportunities throughout the urban and rural areas of the state.

Several steps were taken to conserve the age old traditional occupations unique to the state like promotion of traditional craftsmen, weavers and entrepreneurs, etc with the establishment of C-Mart in every district.