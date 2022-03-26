Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CMs meet over looming power crisis due to coal shortage

Raipur: Amid a looming power crisis due to depleting coal stocks in Rajasthan, its Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in capital Raipur seeking to clear hurdles in the development of coal blocks allotted to the former's state.



According to officials, the Centre had allocated three coal blocks in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) but production is underway in only one of them.

After a meeting between the two Congress CMs, Baghel told reporters further action to facilitate coal supply to Rajasthan will be taken as per the rules while keeping in view the interest of

local residents of the mining area as well as environment conservation.

Gehlot, who also accompanied him in the press conference, said he hoped Baghel will soon take a decision in this regard as his state, otherwise, would suffer

power outage.

The meeting, which was held in Baghel's official residence here, was attended by Rajasthan's energy minister and Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers and officials from both the states.

The CM of Rajasthan and his energy minister have reached Raipur today and expressed their concern over the supply of coal. Letters have been exchanged in this regard in the past with the Rajasthan government as well as the Centre.

The mines were allocated to Rajasthan government by the Government of India and further procedure in this direction is underway as per the rules, Baghel said.

The process (of development of mine) takes time. After allotment of the mine, environmental clearance and several other issues as per the guidelines of

Centre and state Government are needed to be addressed, the CM said, adding that his government never compromises with the interest of local people and environment in mining areas.

Keeping this in view, the Lemru Elephant Reserve (in the northern part of the state) was to be set up and an area of 1,995 square kilometre was notified to save environment, biodiversity and Hasdeo Bango Dam, Baghel said.

There are 39 coal blocks, including two given to the Chhattisgarh government, within the limits of the reserve, he added.

He said this was the first time a CM of state had visited for such an issue, and assured that operation of mines will be done as per rules.