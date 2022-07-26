Chhattisgarh: Preparations for 'Hareli' in full-swing at CM House

Raipur: Like every year, Hareli festival will be celebrated with immense zeal and fervour this year as well. On this auspicious occasion, special festivities will be organised at CM House in capital city Raipur, wherein a large number of common people will join the Hareli celebration.

Chief Minister Baghel will perform the customary ritual and woship the agricultural equipment. Preparations for this grand celebration of Hareli festival have started in full swing at the Raipur-based residence of Chief Minister.

On this occasion, folk dances such as Sua, Karma, Dadriya and Gedi will be presented by Chhattisgarhi folk artists and Hareli songs will be sung as well. It is noteworthy that Hareli festival has been declared a public holiday in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

On the auspicious occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will commence the procurement of Gaumutra (cow urine) under Godhan Nyay Yojana from village Karsa in Patan block. Livestock owners in rural areas will now be able to sell cow urine at the rate of Rs 4 per liter. This expansion of Godhan Nyay Yojana would provide a major financial boost to the cow breeders and livestock owners of the state. Procurement of Gaumutra along with dung under Godhan Nyay Yojana would further enhance the work of livestock development in the state.