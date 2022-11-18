Chhattisgarh Pavilion stands out at IITF 2022

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Pavilion set up at the India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan here has currently become a centre of attraction for visitors from the country and outside.



Through various display boards and audio-visual presentations about various schemes of Chhattisgarh, an attempt has been made to showcase how the state is moving towards a strong rural economy and self-reliance.

A glimpse of 'Garbo Nava Chhattisgarh' could be witnessed at the Chhattisgarh Pavilion. The visitors are also being informed about the government schemes giving a new direction to the rural economy of Chhattisgarh through the exhibition board.

The Chhattisgarh government's new initiative of Rural Industrial Park providing new employment opportunities in rural areas of the state has been presented through a model in the pavilion. Under this scheme, selected Gothans have been developed as rural industrial parks. Apart from vermicompost production, activities like poultry farming, fisheries, food processing are also going on. Women's self-help groups (SHGs) and local youth associated with Gothans are also getting employment through this scheme.