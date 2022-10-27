Chhattisgarh: Nat'l Tribal Dance Festival to be held from Nov 1

Raipur: Chhattisgarh state will complete 22 years of its formation on November 1. And like every year, 23rd State Foundation Day will also be celebrated with pomp and grandeur, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. An important part of these celebrations would be the grand and dignified event of National Tribal Dance Festival, which is being organized in Chhattisgarh for the third time, with an aim to bring international recognition to the tribal culture and civilization of Chhattisgarh. This mega event of tribal dance festival will be held from November 1 to 3 at Science College Ground in capital city Raipur. On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ministers, parliamentary secretaries, legislators and other public representatives are visiting other states of the country to personally invite the chief ministers, ministers, public representatives there for the event.

It is worth mentioning that the event of National Tribal Dance Festival is being organized with the noble aim of preserving and promoting the art and culture of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh and to provide a platform for cultural exchange among the tribal communities of various states and nations.