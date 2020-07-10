Chhattisgarh ministers meet Governor to seek assent to bills

Raipur: Four Chhattisgarh ministers metGovernor AnusuiyaUikey and urged her to give assent to a bunch of amendment bills related to universities cleared by the state assembly as a delay in their approval appeared to cause unease in the Congress government.

The ministers called on the Governor on Thursday with the request to give assent to the bills that were passed in March this year during the budget session of the assembly.

However, Uikey said she has no intention of delaying the approval of bills, but will look into all legal provisions and seek "guidance" from the University Grants Commission (UGC) before taking further steps.

The Governor also said she was not convinced with the government's reply to certain questions raised by her over the bills.

The assembly had passed five amendment bills related to universities, including the Chhattisgarh University (Amendment) Bill, that gives additional power to the state government in appointment of vice-chancellors of universities, a government official here said.

The Governor also functions as the chancellor of universities in the state.

We met the Governor and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the state. However, the main aim of the meeting was to urge the Governor to give assent to some amendment bills related to universities which were passed during the last budget session of the assembly, agriculture minister RavindraChoubey told reporters on Thursday. Classes of universities are not being held (now due to COVID-19 outbreak), but since these bills are pending with the Governor's office, there are certain issues, including appointment of vice-chancellors and (sanctioning) grants, that need to be addressed.

"Therefore, we have urged the Governor to give her consent to all these bills," said Choubey, who was part of the ministerial delegation.

Commenting on the development, Governor Uikey told reporters she has no intention of not signing the bills but she has to understand the legal provisions related to them.