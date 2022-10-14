Chhattisgarh marches ahead on path to eradicating malnutrition

Raipur: Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan is an important campaign, which is being conducted in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, with the objective of eradicating malnutrition among the children in the state. Chief Minister has pledged to implement this campaign continuously until each and every child in the state is well-nourished and healthy. Chhattisgarh is nearing the attainment of its goals under Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan at a fast pace and children-women in even the remote parts of Bastar Division are getting the benefits of this initiative.



Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan is yielding significant positive results. In the last three years, about 2,11,000 children of the state have come out of the vicious cycle of malnutrition. In the year 2019 i.e. at the beginning of this campaign, number of malnourished children in the state was 4,33,000. And as a result of the effective implementation of the campaign, the number of malnourished children in the state has decreased by 48 percent, which is a remarkable achievement. Besides, about 85,000 women have been cured of anemia, with regular supply of hot-cooked food and nutritious meals under the scheme.

It is noteworthy that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh had inaugurated Suposhan Yojana in the entire state. This scheme is being effectivement implemented in all the districts with the aim of reducing the mortality rate of women and children. Suposhan Yojana is aimed at eradication of malnutrition and anemia through distribution of free nutritious food, laddus made of groundnut and jaggery, etc. to children and pregnant and lactating mothers every day. It is worth mentioning that according to National Family Survey-4, 37.7 percent of the children in state under 5 years of age were malnourished, whereas according to National Family Survey-5, the percentage of malnourished children in the state has come down to 31.30, which is less than the national average of 32.10 percent.