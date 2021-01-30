Chhattisgarh: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

Raipur: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for sexually-assaulting his four-and-a-half-year-old niece in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (II Fast Track Special Court) Mamta Bhojwani, who awarded the sentence on Friday, also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 28-year-old accused, special public prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, on August 19, 2019, the accused had sexually assaulted the minor daughter of his sister at his house in Model Town locality under Supela police station limits of the district when they had arrived there.

He was caught by the victim's mother, who then lodged a complaint, following which he was arrested, Verma said.

The accused was convicted under section 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 376 (2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) of the IPC, he said.