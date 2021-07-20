Chhattisgarh is marching ahead on path of development: Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually attended the programme organized on the occasion of Dr. Khubchand Baghel's birth anniversary on Monday, from his residence office. Dr Khubchand Baghel was a freedom fighter and the first person to envision the formation of Chhattisgarh state. The programme was organized by the Department of Archeology and Culture in the auditorium of Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Baghel paid homage to the portrait of Dr. Khubchand Baghel and felicitated his family members, the successors of the freedom fighters with shawls, 'shriphal' and memento.

On this occasion, Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat attended the programme virtually and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Text Book Corporation Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahu, Secretary of Culture Department Anbalgan P., Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi and Dr. Khubchand Baghel's family members and successors of freedom fighters were present at Chief Minister's residence.

Addressing the programme organized on the occassion of Khubchand Baghel's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Baghel said that the personality and creativity of Dr. Khubchand Baghel was multi-dimensional. His patriotism and vision of Chhattisgarh state was one of a kind. He was a skilled politician as well as a litterateur, social reformer and freedom fighter.

He said that Dr. Khubchand Baghel's life was full of struggle. Throughout his life, he fought against injustice, tyranny and exploitation in the society. He also rejected the discrimination in the society and gave the important slogan of 'Pankti Todo- Samaaj Jodo' to unite the society. In this way, he continued to serve Chhattisgarh till the end of his life. His contribution for Chhattisgarh can never be forgotten.

Chief Minister Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is progressing rapidly on the path of development, as per the dreams and visions of our forefathers and Dr. Khubchand Baghel. Keeping in mind the interest of every section of the society, many new welfare schemes are being implemented in the state, providing an opportunity of progress to every Chhattisgarhia.